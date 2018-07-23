They say any experience is great experience and that was the case for most of the North West athletes at the 40th installment of the BC Summer Games.

Of the 8 regions, the North West combined for 13 medals, good for eighth in the final standings.

Those medals consisted of 7 Gold, 1 Silver, and 5 Bronze.

Of the 13 medals collected by the North West, three are coming home to the Bulkley Valley.

Logan Unruh (Smithers)

Girls Shot Put, Bronze.

Girls Javelin, Gold.

Blaise Sakac (Smithers)

Girls 420 Sailing, Bronze.

The following is a complete wrap-up with local competitors in their respective sports.

Girls 80M Hurdles: Sage Murphy 9th (Smithers)

Girls 100M: Amber Andersen 24th (Smithers) — Madigan MacKay Marshall 25th (Telkwa)

Girls 200M: Madigan MacKay Marshall 23rd (Telkwa)

Girls 300M: Madigan MacKay Marshall 16th (Telkwa)

Girls Discus: Logan Unruh 5th (Smithers) — Alexis Dykens 18th (Smithers)

Girls Hammer: Sage Murphy 9th (Smithers)

Girls High Jump: Alexis Dykens 5th (Smithers)

Girls Javelin: Alexis Dykens 17th (Smithers)

Girls Long Jump: Amber Andersen 16th (Smithers)

5-on-5 Girls Basketball 6th place finish: Kaleigh Ness (Smithers).

Girls Rugby, 7th place finish: Mackenzie Emberley (Houston), Courtney Farrel (Houston), Brook Gilles (Topley), Emese Illes (Telkwa), Maggie Kenzie (Houston), Shaely Niven (Houston), Nicole Northup (Smithers), Tieasha Pierre (Smithers), Rebecca Sketchley (Houston), Savannah Sommerfield (Houston).

Girls Softball, 8th place finish: Janessa Garcia (Smithers), Kaleigh George (Smithers), Abigail Henderson (Houston), Autumn McRae (Smithers), Ava Jade Michell (Smithers), Madison Richter (Smithers), Shakira Sankey-Moore (Hazelton).

Boys 1200M: Greg Baxter 15th (Smithers)

Boys 1500M: Steeple Chase: Greg Baxter 9th (Smithers)

Boys 2000M: Greg Baxter 12th (Smithers)

Boys Aquathlon: Murphy Conor 20th (Telkwa)

Boys Discus: Brady Lachance 19th (Smithers) — Caleb Huntley Smale 20th (Telkwa)

Boys Duathlon: Murphy Conor 16th (Telkwa)

Boys F-1 Triathlon: Murphy Conor 16th (Telkwa)

Boys Javelin: Gabe Barker 12th (Smithers)

Boys Sailing: Dylan Parker 10th (Smithers)

Boys Super Sprint Triathlon: Murphy Conor 17th (Telkwa)

Boys Triple Jump: Caleb Huntley Smale 14th (Telkwa)

Boys Soccer, 7th place finish: Noah Remillard (Smithers), Daniel Lecourt (Smithers), Jesse Monn (Smithers)