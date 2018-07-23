After weeks of investigating, the search for 34-year-old Chantelle Simpson has come to an end.

Terrace RCMP have confirmed Simpson’s body was recovered from the Skeena River yesterday (July 22nd) around 1PM.

Her body was found by a train conductor that was passing by and she was recovered by Terrace Search and Rescue.

Simpson was reported missing after leaving her home in Telkwa on July 4th and was never seen or heard from since.

Just a day later (July 5th), Mounties found Simpson’s car abandoned near Gossen Creek.

Police are thanking those who were involved in the search efforts.

The investigation has now been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.