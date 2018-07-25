It may have cost Council a little more than they had projected, however, a new tractor/mower for the airport has been purchased by the Town of Smithers.

The price tag for the new machine is $134,350.00. This is roughly 40% higher than the original anticipated cost.

Although that may seem like a hefty price to pay for a mower, Airport Manager Rob Blackburn says it’s a much-needed upgrade for the terminal.

“It may look like an expensive price to pay for a mower but it’s one the airport desperately needs. One of my focuses has been getting away from machines that are built for a single purpose. For example, the existing airport tractor only cuts grass. It may do a bit of sanding but besides that, it basically sits for the entirety of the year. The tractor we looked at purchasing is a regular farm tractor. It can not only cut grass but do things like move dirt as well. There’s no doubt in my mind this new machine would serve a purpose 365 days a year.”

Now here’s something you may not know. Grass cutting around airport terminals is regulated.

“We have about 300 hectares to cut. Once we begin cutting in the summer, the job really doesn’t end. What I mean by that is, by the time we finish, we usually have to turn around and start all over again. With that, Transport Canada makes sure we have a wildlife management plan in place. If we do not cut the grass, animals will use this area to graze in, which could be hazardous to the planes. If we keep the grass short, we limit the wildlife attractants.”

Blackburn says the decision to purchase this new machine was swayed when the trade in value for their previous tractor was valued highest by Anchored Firm Ventures at $20,000.

“We’re simply looking to get the best bang for our buck. Having a reliable machine that functions every day is key to the airport’s success. Running machinery that is 20 plus years old simply isn’t feasible anymore. This new mower will be a breath of fresh air for airport crews.”

Mayor Taylor Bachrach chimed in on the decision to close out the conversation.

“Unfortunately, the bid for the mower came in a little higher than expected which has pushed off the airport tie down project. It is a fairly expensive piece of equipment but Mr. Blackburn has done extensive research and the majority of Council feels comfortable with the purchase. Hopefully, this mower will do its job for many years to come in.”

The purchase of the mower was carried unanimously by Council, opposed only by Councilor Phil Brienesse.

Brienesse was concerned with the mower already going over the $100,000 budget. He said he will not support the small aircraft tie down project in the future, as it will only cost the Town more money.