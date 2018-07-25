The TSX starts the day down 30 points to 16,390.

Cannabis stocks continued their sell off yesterday with Aurora dropping over 7-percent to $7.11.

The loonie is at $0.7612 U.S. and oil is up $.05 cents to $68.57 a barrel.

Traders will be keeping their eyes on a couple of stocks today with CN Rail reporting better than expected earnings last night and Lulu Lemon naming a new CEO. Lulu Lemon stocks are up over 50-percent year to date.

On Wall Street, more quarterly earnings are expected from heavy hitters GM, Ford, Visa and Facebook.