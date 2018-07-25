All of Northern BC is under a Smoky Skies Advisory due to some wildfire smoke making its way into the region.

Places like Prince George, Vanderhoof and the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District were added to the list last night by the province.

People with pre-exhisting health conditions including the elderly, infants and children are more likely to experience health affects as a result.

Residents are asked to reduce any physical activity if your breathing becomes more difficult and to stay cool and drink plenty of fluids.

The next update on the advisory is expected later today.