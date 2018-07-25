Smithers Product and former Prince George Cougar Dan Hamhuis is going back to where it all began.

The 35-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Nashville Predators worth $2.5 million on Wednesday.

He scored three goals and 21 assists (24 points) over 80 games with the Dallas Stars last season.

The blueliner has played in 1,031 career NHL games and also had a six-year stint with the Vancouver Canucks.

Hamhuis returns to Nashville, after he was drafted by them 12th overall in the 2001 NHL Draft.