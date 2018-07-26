There will be an Open House today (July 25th) to discuss the Art Gallery, Library, and Veterans Park design concept.

The consultation is set to take place at Town Hall starting at 4 PM. Presentations are slated to be made at 5. The hours of the public session have now been extended by Town staff and will stay open until 7:30.

Consultations are held periodically throughout any infrastructure project, to ensure that the building being constructed best suit’s the needs of the community.

“I really encourage people to come out as this is a big project for Smithers,” said Smithers Mayor Taylor Bachrach, “It’s going to take some time to see it through to completion, but these initial planning stages are key in making sure we get it right. As this project moves forward, we’re simply looking to build it off of a stable foundation.”

The concept design and business case for the project were awarded to Urban Arts Architecture (UAA) nearly a month ago for the estimate of $94,770. This falls within the Towns budget of $100,000.

Bachrach says representatives from the UAA are here in Smithers for the week and breaks down what will happen at the public consultation.

“My understanding is there are two events happening on Wednesday. The first presentation will be more related to the specifics of the building. This would include the general look and how the space is going to be used. The second presentation will surround the entirety of the site. For example, how it will be incorporated into Veterans Park and where parking will be.”

The public session on Wednesday will be the first of two consultations for this project. The next will take place on August 20th. At this session, Town Officials will take all the public findings and turn it into a Concept Refinement.

More on the 2009 design report can be found here.