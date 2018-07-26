Late yesterday (July 24th), Environment Canada issued a special air-quality advisory due to the wildfire situations.

Although it would be easy to blame it on the local fires, Meteorologist Lisa Erven, says it’s been hard to pinpoint where this activity is coming from.

“That’s the question I’ve been trying to find the answer to for days,” said Erven, “A day or two ago, we noticed smoke coming in a loft over the province. You could see it quite vividly on satellite imagery and then it took until yesterday to make its way down to the surface, where it was ultimately noticed by residents.”

Erven says the lingering smoke in the air is most likely being caused by the Dog Creek wildfire, blazing just North of Vanderhoof.

If you’re looking to catch a breath of fresh-air, Erven says you’ll have to hang tight.

“In terms of the weather pattern, the BVLD along with most of BC is under a broad level ridge. That ridge is going to stay in place until roughly early next. Unfortunately, it seems as though conditions won’t change much for several days. Conditions should start to sway in the favor of residents hopefully by Monday. We’re tracking a bit of precipitation but at this point, it’s a bit of a guessing game.”

Until then, people in the BVLD are asked to reduce their outdoor activity. Extra caution is to be taken with children, the elderly, and those with chronic health issues.

