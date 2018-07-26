After finishing 2nd at the latest BC Amateur Golf Championships in Kamloops, local golf extraordinaire Kaleb Gorbahn prepares for his next tournament, the Canadian Amateur Golf Championships.

Here’s Gorbahn speaking about his latest rounds played in Kamloops.

“This tournament is a place where you’ll find the best amateur golfers in BC. It’s one of the most highly regarded tournaments in the province. Unfortunately, I didn’t finish in the top spot but it’s my highest ranking to date. Part of me is a bit bummed that I didn’t clinch top spot but overall it was a good week. Now, I will join Team BC at the Canadian Amateur Golf Championships and I’m really excited to have that opportunity.”

The tournament is set to take place August 6-9th on Vancouver Island. The competition will be played at the Duncan Meadows and Pheasant Glen courses.

Gorbahn says he has a bit of work to do ahead of his next round.

“Golf takes a lot of patience and it is tough to win at any level. As far as my long game goes, I’m one of the best ball strikers in the world off the tee and I don’t mean to sound arrogant, it’s simply the truth. My short game is something that certainly has held me back over the last few years. It’s the reason why I’m not currently on anyone’s radar. I know what I have to do to be better, focus on the smaller things. Capitalizing on opportunities when they arise and finishing when it really matters.”

The 21-year-old has called Smithers home for the entirety of his life. He says it’s an indescribable feeling to represent his community.

“I’ve called Smithers my hometown since I was 1 years old, it’s all I know really. Like any child, I really didn’t think Smithers was the place for me. Now that I look back on things, I’m really glad my roots are here. I wouldn’t be standing here today if it wasn’t for the opportunities I had in Smithers. Playing at the local golf course really groomed me into the player I am today. I was able to play golf from sun up to sun down and that opportunity isn’t available to everyone in the country. I would say that would be the biggest blessing to my career. I’m proud to call Smithers my home and I hope that I can represent them proudly if and when I turn pro.”

If Gorbahn and Team BC claim the top spot at the Canadian amateur golf championships, they will qualify for the US amateur the week to follow. Not only will they qualify for that tournament, but they will also be slated into next years Canadian Open.

Gorbahn finished by saying this.

“We have one goal in mind heading to Vancouver Island. Win it all, especially since it’s being hosted on home soil. That experience will not only propel my career but my teammates as well.”