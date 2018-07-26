It seems as though the lingering smoke in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD) has stumped a lot of people in the area.

Nobody has been able to come up with a clear answer on where it’s coming from.

Some say the smoke is coming from Ontario, while others have projected the smoke may be coming from as far as Siberia.

Although there is a ton of speculation, the Northwest Fire Centres Carolyn Bartos, says the primary cause of what you’re currently seeing in the BVLD, is not due to wildfires in the region.

“I’m confident in saying that the smoke that residents are seeing is not caused by local wildfires. All I can say about the smoke in the area is that it is definitely coming from outside of the Province. That smoke is expected to hang around the foreseeable future, so residents are going to have to wait patiently. Smoke concentrations can vary depending on weather conditions and wind direction.”

Of the 2 active wildfires burning in the Northwest District, the 612-hectare Muddy-Lake fire is listed as under control. The Shame Mountain Turnoff Fire is also listed as under control and is around 1-hectare in size.

Bartos says her focus has now shifted from poor air-quality to these unfavorable conditions.

“Hot and dry conditions are forecasted this week throughout the Northwest Fire Centre’s District. This could lead to increased fire activity and the amount of smoke visible in the air. We’re currently seeing elevated fire danger ratings with high ratings in most areas and some pockets of extreme. At this time, the public is asked to be extremely vigilant in the backcountry and extra caution is to be taken when doing any sort of burn.”

Currently, there are no fire restrictions in the Northwest District.

Detecting new wildfires in smoky conditions can be challenging. Anyone who sees open flames or a distinct column of smoke should call *5555 on a cell phone or 1 800 663-5555 toll-free right away, and provide as much detail as possible.

For the latest information on current wildfire activity, burning restrictions, road closures, and air quality advisories click here.