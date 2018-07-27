Looking for something to do on Saturday, July 28th?

We’ve got you covered with potentially one of the most Canadian shows you’ll ever see, as the RCMP Musical Ride strolls into Smithers.

A tradition since 1876, a troop consisting of 32 Mounties on black horses are scheduled to present a roughly 30-minute show of intricate figures and cavalry drills choreographed to music. Annually the group performs nearly 40 shows a year not only across Canada but internationally as well.

The event will have two shows. The first is scheduled for 1 pm, while the other is slated for 6 pm at the Smithers Fall Fairgrounds.

Bulkley Valley Exhibition representative Ruth Lloyd says there will also be things to do between the shows.

“Residents are invited to come and meet the riders and their horses; there is a petting zoo, free horse-drawn wagon rides, lots of cool Musical Ride merchandise, hamburgers, hot dogs and all that jazz.”

Tickets at the gate – $12 teens and adults; $5 seniors and kids age 6-12; kids 5 and under are free.