UPDATE:

The Shovel Lake wildfire, located 25 kilometres Northwest of Fraser Lake, has grown to nearly 900 hectares in size.

Weather conditions have allowed the blaze to become out of control, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire remains active at this time, though it is still unclear on its cause.

An evacuation alert has been issued for residents in the rural area, and more information can be found here for those wanting to leave.

The Shovel Lake #BCwildfire, located ~25 km NW of Fraser Lake, is now estimated at ~880 ha in size. The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has implemented an evacuation alert for areas around this fire. For more details, visit: https://t.co/hHWAceF77E pic.twitter.com/ENgRR9PwnC — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 30, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY:

The BC Wildfire Service is responding to a fire 25 kilometres Northwest of Fraser Lake.

The blaze is less than 300 hectares in size and burning close to shovel lake.

Smoke can be seen in the Fraser Lake area along the Highway 16 corridor.

Homes 10 kilometres away from the fire are not being threatened and crews are investigating how it started.

Since April 1st, 2018, 64 fires have started in the Northwest Fire Centre; 42 lightning-caused and 22 human-caused.

– with files from Kyle Balzer, My PG Now