The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an evacuation alert for the area east of the Augier Main Forest Service Road to the Trout and Sutherland Forest Service Roads, South of Sutherland River Park to Highway 16.

This does not include the townsite of Endako.

If you are in the affected area, it is recommended you prepare by locating all family members or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated; gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure; preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children; Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you need transportation assistance from the area please call (250) 692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339; and arranging accommodation for your family if possible.

In the event of an evacuation, a Reception Centre will open if required.

Anyone requiring assistance with livestock is asked to contact the RDBN.