The TSX is getting a boost from another rise in crude prices.

The Bay Street index is up slightly to 16,398 and across the border the Dow is up 21 points to 25,472. The markets are being weighted still by disappointment in the quarterly results from companies like Facebook and Netflix. But, investors are hopeful Apple’s report will bring another boost.

The price of crude is seeing gains as investors fret over supply issues as the US and Iran continue to face off. US crude is up to 70.16 a barrel.

The Loonie is getting a boost to 76.91 cents US.