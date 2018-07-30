On Saturday (July 28th), a blaze burning Northwest of Fraser Lake was brought to the attention of the BC Wildfire Services.

At the time, it was originally recorded at 291 hectares.

Due to the hot and dry conditions over the region, the fire has now grown substantially.

With an update as of Monday, July 30th, here’s Northwest Fire Information Officer, Carolyn Bartos.

“Today, the BC Wildfire Service is working to prevent fire growth to the South, to protect homes near the Shovel Lake Fire. The blaze is now burning at 2,000 hectares, with the most growth in the East/Northeast direction. There is currently 75 personnel on site with 17 pieces of machinery, 5 helicopters, and water tankers assisting in the firefighting efforts.”

Bartos says at this point, the fire is 15% contained and is listed as “out of control”.

Out of control describes a wildfire that is not responding (or only responding on a limited basis) to suppression action, such that the perimeter spread is not being contained.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

With that, there are currently no burn restrictions or prohibitions in the Northwest district.

Due to this wildfire activity, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako released an evacuation alert in the region yesterday. That story can be found here.

