Although this year’s fishing season may not be anything to brag about in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District (BVLD), we’ve got an event that may peak the interest of those who love the sport.

The Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC says they will offer the free “Learn to Fish and Rod Loan Program” to residents in the BVLD this year.

“Learn to Fish is a great place for families to discover fishing together. It’s often the start of fishing as a family outdoor activity, giving people the experience and the confidence to take up the sport,” says Jessica Yarwood, Provincial Outreach Coordinator. “For families interested in exploring the lakes and rivers on their own, including visitors who didn’t pack a fishing rod, rods and tackle may be borrowed for free with our Rod Loan program.”

Rod Loan programs allow families and other groups to try fishing without having to purchase gear. Families and groups can borrow spinning rods with reels and a basic box of tackle for up to a week. Permanent Rod Loan sites include the Nechako White Sturgeon Conservation Centre and the Burns Lake Visitor Centre.

Learn to Fish events are hosted for youth aged 5 to 15, and their families at provincial park locations. Children under 16 aren’t required to purchase a freshwater fishing license. Programs cover fish identification and biology; habitat and conservation; proper fish handling; ethics, safety, and fishing regulations; fishing tackle and knot-tying. Hands-on instruction includes casting and retrieving. All the fishing equipment is provided, and the two-hour programs run rain or shine.

Learn to Fish Program Locations:

August 13th, Fraser Lake, Beaumont Provincial Park 10 am- 12 pm

August 14th, New Hazelton, Ross Lake Provincial Park 4 pm- 6 pm

August 15th, Tyhee Lake Provincial Park 10 am- 12 pm

For more on the initiative, click here.