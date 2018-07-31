It was a pretty quiet weekend for Northern Health in Prince George and across Northern BC during the heatwave.

Saturday and Sunday were the two hottest days with daytime highs over 30 degrees.

Medical Health Officer, Rakael Kling says there hasn’t been much of a fallout from the sweltering heat.

“So we know it was very hot over the weekend in Prince George and across the north but as of yet we have not seen any increased admissions or hospitalizations for heat-related illness.”

She adds it was great to see the public brace for the conditions.

“It seems like most people were well prepared for the heat and took measures to keep cool and to keep themselves healthy during this heat and so that could be a reason as to why we didn’t see anything different.”

Kling reminds residents to seek shade or air-conditioned buildings such as libraries, movie theatres, shopping malls and to stay hydrated.

Symptoms for heat exhaustion usually consists of headaches, nausea or upset stomach, and dizziness.