Apple is keeping things afloat ahead of the trading day for North American markets.

The company is edging closer to becoming the first trillion dollar business in the world.

But signals of more Chinese-targeted tariffs from the US are keeping investors worried. The Trump administration is reportedly considering hiking Chinese import tariffs from 10 to 25 per cent. The move would spark more retaliation from China.

The TSX may be weighted even further today as oil slides to 67.96 a barrel in the US and RBI International reported weak store sales in its last quarter, despite beating analysts’ expectations overall.

Meanwhile, Canada’s biggest beer brewer is moving to the cannabis market as Molson Coors partners with HEXO to create non-alcoholic cannabis-infused drinks.