Dark Clouds across the BVLD skies | Taylor Chartrand, My Bulkley Lakes Now

The wacky weather within the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District continues with a severe thunderstorm watch now in effect.

According to Environment Canada, the region could see strong winds, heavy rain at a 60% chance, and even large hail falling from the sky later today.

Meteorologist Trevor Smith adds Mother Nature is going to be active very quickly.

“What might be a little different today, is that we could be those storms developing closer to the early afternoon. Usually, we see them developing later in the afternoon and we’re already seeing some activity on the radar right now.”

A high-pressure ridge hovering over the BVLD is also a reason for the thunderstorm watch and this is on top of a special air quality advisory entering its eighth straight day due to nearby wildfires.

Smith hopes the showers do come down to bring some relief to those on the front lines.

“The worst case scenario would be if we just get lightning and gusty winds without the precipitation, but hopefully we do get some rain falling on the fires and hopefully it’ll help the crews get those under control.”

The Shovel Lake blaze, located 25 kilometres Northwest of Fraser Lake, remains at 5,000 hectares in size, the largest out-of-control fire in all of BC.

Amidst the expected changing conditions, we could see a high of 28 degrees and a low of 12.