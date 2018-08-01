A pair of Northern BC wildfires continues to problematic for fire crews.

The Chutanli Lake wildfire near Vanderhoof continues to expand after it was reported at 140 hectares on Tuesday.

“The Chutanli Lake wildfire is estimated at 800 hectares, there was some growth yesterday due to winds and dry, hot temperatures,” says Forrest Tower, Fire Information Officer with the Prince George Fire Centre.

In addition, the Shovel Lake Wildfire near Fraser Lake continues to be the largest out-of-control blaze in BC according to the Northwest Fire Centre.

Fire Information Officer, Brian Hernden says fire crews caught a break on Tuesday as the fire didn’t grow, despite the conditions.

“So yesterday we didn’t see any extreme growth and we’re still estimating it to be around five thousand hectares, we have 101 firefighters, 33 pieces of heavy equipment and seven helicopters.”

Both areas are under an Evacuation Alert.

