Water conservation remains a big issue for residents within Moricetown due to the extreme heat rolling through the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District.

The Witset First Nation is experiencing a problem with its local reservoir as it has been unable to completely refill overnight.

This is because local members and residents are trying to stay cool, but there’s also a safety concern, according to Witset’s Assistant Executive Director Monica Michell.

“We have to think about our elder at a time like this, and with the forest fire situation across Canada right now, what if we had a fire in the village?” says Michell in a written statement.

The Nation is asking everyone in the area to avoid using a sprinkler or hose, to not leave the water running when not in use, and to even travel to Smithers to wash vehicles.

Maintenance crews are looking for solutions to fix the problem.

For more information, you can click here.