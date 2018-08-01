WATCH:

Wildfires are beginning to pop-up in several parts of Northern BC, including the Bulkley-Nechako region.

Shovel Lake is now the 2nd largest out-of-control blaze in BC at 5,000 hectares in size as 100 firefighters are trying to contain it.

“We did get some rain on the fire and we are looking to get even more rain today, hopefully, that does happen and that will really help with the crew’s progress.”

– Fire Information Officer Forest Tower

Chutanli Lake wildfire is now at 800 hectares south of Vanderhoof.

A week-long smoky skies bulletin is still in effect for the North.