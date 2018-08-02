If you’ve lived in Smithers for a bit, you’re most likely aware of By-Law 1811 or more specifically, the water sprinkling restriction.

Between April 15th and October 31st, residents with even-numbered addresses are to water on the even numbered days of the week and vice-versa for the odd-numbered homes.

This notice is only for residents who run off the Towns water supply.

If you choose not to follow this By-Law, you can be fined anywhere from $100-$5,000 depending on the offense.

For a complete review of By-Law 1811, click here.