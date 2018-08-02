The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has issued 3 new evacuation alerts on the night of August 2nd, 2018.

To simplify things, we will do this one alert at a time.

The first Evacuation Alert is in effect for the area including the Silver Hilton Lodge and the Babine River, including portions of the Thomlison Creek and Sletgyote River.

The second Evacuation Alert is in effect for the area including Purvis Lake, to Tchentlo Lake, the Tchentlo Forest Service Road (FSR), and Driftwood FSR south of Nation Lakes Park to the intersection of the Leo Creek FSR.

The third Evacuation Alert is in effect for the Binto Wo FSR east to Holy Cross Cabin Lake FSR and Paddle Hill FSR north to Francois Lake and south to above the Binta Main FSR.

The alerts were issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises if found necessary.

Those impacted will be given as much warning as possible, however, conditions may change rapidly and residents may receive limited notice.

If you require assistance in regards to livestock or need any questions answered, please contact the RDBN at 1-800-320-3339 or 250-692-3195.

Evacuation order tips:

Locate all family members and neighboring residents, tell everyone

Gather essential items such as clothes, medication, valuables, etc

Prepare to move children, the elderly, and livestock in a timely manner

If possible, arrange accommodations for your family

For additional evacuation tips from the Province of BC, click here.