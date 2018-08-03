A crew member fights one of numerous wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre | BC Wildfire Service

The Island Lake wildfire has grown to 800 hectares in size, prompting an evacuation order from the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN).

The RDBN is asking anyone living in the area along Holy Cross Binta Service Road, located southeast of Francois Lake, to leave as soon as possible.

As of 11PM Thursday, the Island Lake flames are listed as 0% contained with nearly a dozen firefighters working on the ground using nine pieces of heavy equipment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The RDBN advises the following:

Close all windows & doors

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances, other than refrigerators & freezers

Close gates, but do not lock

Gather your family Take a neighbour or someone who needs help

Take critical items Medicine, purse, wallet, keys, pet kennels or on a leash



