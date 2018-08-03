Wildfire season is in full effect, there’s no doubt about that.

Here’s Fire Information Officer Erin Catherall speaking about the fires of note within the District.

Island Lake Wildfire: “This fire is estimated at 800 hectares in size. Today, we have crews working to set up structural protection and containment on the Southern flank. Air tankers have been used on this fire and the Regional-District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an Evacuation Order in regards to this fire.”

Nadina Lake Wildfire: “This fire is located approximately 60 km’s South of Houston. We saw extremely aggressive behavior from this blaze as of yesterday. Given the extreme nature of the fire, we actually had to pull crews off the line for safety reasons. The fire is now estimated at 3,800 hectares and is currently uncontained. Today, we have crews working on structural protection within the region, but it’s looking like the aggressive nature of the fire may hamper those efforts.”

Shovel Lake Wildfire: “The Shovel Lake Wildfire is roughly 15 km’s Northwest of Endako and is estimated at 5,100 hectares. Crews are continuing to make good progress on this fire, as this blaze is now 10% contained. Yesterday, there was no significant growth on the fire. Crews are continuing to establish containment on the Southern flank. Crews will also assess opportunities for burn off today, as they look to cut off the fires fuel source. In comparison to some of the other fires in the region, this blaze remained relatively quiet.”

Verdun Mountain Wildfire: “This fire is located approximately 17 km’s Southwest of Grassy Plains. Crews have been making some really positive progress on this fire. It’s currently estimated at 52 hectares in size and is listed as 75% contained.”

Catherall says heading into the weekend, things are looking hot and dry as expected. Wind may play a factor, as gusts are expected anywhere from 10-40 km’s/hr.

