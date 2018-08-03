Smithers born Joel Veenstra recently wrapped up his latest tournament in Medicine Hat Alberta.

This was a big one for Veenstra, as it was the Canadian Boys Junior Golf Championships.

The tournament collected 156 of the nations best youth golfers and it didn’t disappoint.

Veenstra would finish the Championship’s in a 9-way tie for 51st, shooting 300 through 4 rounds.

The youngster would finish 16 over par, falling 18 strokes behind the tournament winner, Christopher Vandette of Quebec.

Of the four-day tournament, Veenstra’s best day came in round 2 when he shot a 73.