The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an evacuation alert due to the Torkelsen Lake fire. The alert was issued at 11:30am Monday.

This is in effect east of the Nilkitkwa Forest Service Road along the shore of Babine Lake, north of Smithers Landing and south of Fort Babine reserve lands TSAK 9. However, it does not directly affect Smithers Landing or the reserve lands.

While the alert is in effect, it is asked residents prepare by planning a place to meet family or co-workers outside the evacuation area, gather essential items (medication, glasses, valuable papers, etc.), immediate care needs, and keepsakes if you choose. If you have to move any disabled persons and/or children, it is asked you prepare for that accordingly.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact the RDBN.