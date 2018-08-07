In less than 24 hours, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has expanded the Evacuation zones for the Island Lake Wildfire.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for Binto Wo Forest Service Road (FSR) to 400 meters East of Nithi Road, Nithi Pit Road and a portion of Holy Cross Binta FSR. South of Francois Lake to above the Binta Main FSR.

The Evacuation Alert area now covers the area from the Stellako River 2.5 km’s North from Francois Lake on the Francois Lake Road due East and North to the BC Hydro Transmission Line and South-East to the Holy Cross Forest Service Road.

Those under the Evacuation Order are asked to gather all readily available items and leave their home immediately.

Those within the Evacuation Alert zone are asked to prepare themselves, as an Evacuation Order could be placed at any given time.

If need any questions answered or further assistance, you can contact the RDBN at 250-692-3195.

