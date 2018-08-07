The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has expanded the zones to the Evacuation Alert and Order for the Verdun Mountain Wildfire on August 7, 2018, at 1 pm.

The Evacuation Alert is in effect for the area East of Keefes Landing Road to the intersection of Eakin Settlement Road, South to Takysie Lake. East along the south shore of Takysie Lake to Lot728. South to the Cheslatta Road to lot 1666, west to lot 1622 and Northwest to Keefes Landing road.

Those within the Evacuation Alert zone are asked to prepare themselves, as an Evacuation Order could be placed at any given time.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for From the intersection of Hewitt Road and Eakin Settlement Road South to Lot 734 and West to Lot 2422. South to Eakin Settlement Road and Spud Lake Road. North and then West to Keefes Landing Road.

Those under the Evacuation Order are asked to gather all readily available items and leave their home immediately.

If need any questions answered or further assistance, you can contact the RDBN at 250-692-3195.

Wildfire preparedness tips can be found here.

Further information on the RDBN can be found here.

To track current wildfire activity in BC, click here.