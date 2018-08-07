The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has issued a release saying that the Evacuation Alert and Order zones for the Nadina Lake Wildfire have now been expanded.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the East end of Nadina Lake including Nadina Lake Lodge, Nadina River Spawning Channel and Nadina Lake Recreation Site. East of the Tahtsa Forest Service Road (FSR), North of the Nadina-Shelford FSR’s to the Nadina FSR and West of East Gate FSR.

Residents under this Evacuation Order are asked to grab all readily available items and leave their home immediately.

Before leaving your home, it is recommended that you close all your doors and windows, as well as shut off all gas and electrical appliances (excluding refrigerators and freezers).

Evacuees are asked to register at the Burns Lake Reception Centre, which is located at the College of New Caledonia, 545 Highway 16. Emergency Social Services (ESS) will provide assistance for food, lodging, clothing, emotional support, and a safe haven for people at this location. The number for the Reception Centre is 250-692-3195.

The Evacuation Alert is in effect for the area South of Tagetochlain Lake to Glacier Forest Service Road (FSR) and

the Western end of Necombe Lake to the East of Nadina Lake AND from the intersection of the Morice Owen FSR and Owen Lake Road South to Ootsa Lake, including E. Gate FSR to Richardson Lake and Wasp Lake.

Those under the Evacuation Alert are asked to prepare themselves in case of an Evacuation Order. You should make a plan with your family, gather all of your personal belongings such as clothes, wallets, and medicine, and be ready to leave at any given minute.

If you need any further assistance, you can contact the RDBN at 250-692-3195.

Further information on the RDBN can be found here.

To track Wildfire activity in BC, click here.