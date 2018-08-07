Earlier this evening, a fire was reported through several different social media outlets in the Topley area.

The first to come across our desk was from the Leisure-Services District of Houston Facebook page.

As seen in the photo to the right, the fire is burning near Sunset Lake, which is approximately 7 kilometers away from Topley.

Another eyewitness report came from the watchful eyes of Stephen and Rohna Healey.

The pair say they were sitting at their home in Topley and the smoke was definitely alarming.

There has been no official statement released from the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako or local firefighters as of yet.

The situation will continue to be monitored and updates will be made available when they are issued.