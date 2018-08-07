The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has issued an Evacuation Alert and Order for the Gilmore Lake Wildfire approximately 5 kilometers away from Topley. The fire was last listed at 110 hectares and was believed to be human-caused.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for Sunset Lake, South to Lot 7933, East to Lot 6706, North to Lot 3338 and Lot 3341 (as shown on the above map).

Residents under this Evacuation Order are asked to grab all readily available items and leave their home immediately.

Before leaving your home, it is recommended that you close all your doors and windows, as well as shut off all gas and electrical appliances (excluding refrigerators and freezers).

Evacuees are asked to register at the Burns Lake Reception Centre, which is located at the College of New Caledonia, 545 Highway 16. Emergency Social Services (ESS) will provide assistance for food, lodging, clothing, emotional support, and a safe haven for people at this location. The number for the Reception Centre is 250-692-3195.

The Evacuation Alert is in effect for the area including the Eastern end of Gilmore Lake to the Western end of Sunset Lake, North and East to the rail line including Strimbold Road and South to Lots 3331, 3332 and 3333 (as shown on the above map).

Those under the Evacuation Alert are asked to prepare themselves in case of an Evacuation Order. You should make a plan with your family, gather all of your personal belongings such as clothes, wallets, and medicine, and be ready to leave your home at any given minute.

If you need any further assistance, you can contact the RDBN at 250-692-3195.

Further information on the RDBN can be found here.

To track Wildfire activity in BC, click here.