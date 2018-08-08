Local Smithers golfer Kaleb Gorbahn has a bit of work to do at the Canadian Men’s Golf Amateur Championships in Duncan BC.

After completing the first round, Gorbahn sat in a five-way tie for 2nd, 2 strokes off the leader, Zach Bauchou of Virginia.

Round two yesterday didn’t fare so well for Gorbahn.

The youngster would hit the Pheasant Glen Course in Duncan and would finish the day tied for ninth, 6 strokes back of top spot, which was still held by Bauchou.

Through two rounds, Gorbahn shot 140.

Although Gorbahn has done well for himself, another Smithers golfer didn’t have such luck.

Adam Veenstra shot 161 through the first two rounds, missing the top 70 cut heading into Wednesday’s action.

The tournament concludes tomorrow.

For an updated leaderboard, click here.