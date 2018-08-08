The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has issued the following statements regarding the Verdun Mountain wildfire burning southwest of Burns Lake.

The lightning-caused blaze has grown to 500 hectares in size.

As of 10PM Wednesday, the expanded evacuation ORDER is in effect for the following areas, in which residents are being asked to leave immediately:

Tatalaska Forest Service Road (FSR) south to Eakin Settlement Road

Keefes Landing Road to the eastern boundary of Lot 897, including Takysie Pit Road and Takysie Recreation Site



**NOTE: The Francois Lake Forester Ferry will be operating extended hours as required to support the needs of the Evacuation Order.

Evacuees are asked to register at the Reception Centre in Burns Lake, and for more information, you can click here.

The expanded evacuation ALERT is in effect for the area, in which residents are being asked to be ready in case of an upgrade:

Tatalrose Road south to Ootsa Lake

West of Tatalrose Lake to the eastern end of Takysie Lake

More information on this expansion can be found here.

A map of both of these evacuations is featured in the tweet below.

Further information on the RDBN can be found here.

To track Wildfire activity in BC, click here.