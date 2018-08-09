More than 110 firefighters near Fraser Lake are dealing with what is listed as the largest out-of-control blaze in Northern BC, but nothing is giving way.

The Shovel Lake wildfire, 25 kilometres northwest of the Village, has grown overnight to 12,000 hectares in size.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, despite successful containment efforts on the south end, this is due to flames flaring more on the north side, expanding beyond first responders’ control.

A new controlled attack is in the works as the cause of this blaze is still under an investigation.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for the rural area.

Shovel Lake is also the second largest active fire in the entire province, an estimated 40 hectares smaller than Snowy Mountain in the Kamloops Fire Centre.

