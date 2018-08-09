Evacuation Order and Expanded Alert Area expanded for Shovel Lake | Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN)

An Evacuation ORDER and an expanded alert has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako for the Shovel Lake fire.

An ORDER is in effect East of Taltapin Lake to West of the Sutherland Forest Service Road and South of Hannay Lake and North of Owl Lake.

If you are in these areas you are being asked to leave immediately.

Evacuees are being asked to Register at the Reception Centre in Burns Lake or contact the Emergency Support Services Director at 250-692-9699; or

Visit the Reception Centre in Burns Lake at the College of New Caledonia at 545 Highway 16, Burns Lake between the hours of 0900 to 1600.

After hours in regard to Emergency Social Services (ESS) please contact the the

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.

Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456. Emergency Social Services can provide assistance for food, lodging, clothing, emotional support and family reunification.

The expanded alert is in effect for East of the Augier Main Forest Service Road to the Sutherland Forest Service Road, South of Sutherland River to Highway 16.

This does not include the townsite of Endako or the North Shore of Fraser Lake.

The Shovel Lake wildfire, 25 kilometres northwest of the Village, has grown overnight to 12,000 hectares in size.

For more information on all current wildfires burning within the Prince George and Northwest Fire Centres, you can click here.