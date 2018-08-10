The 114th edition of the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championships wrapped up yesterday (August 9th) in Duncan BC.

Heading into the fourth and final round, Smithers product Kaleb Gorbahn entered the day tied for fourth, just 5 strokes back of the leader Zach Bauchou.

Unfortunately, the last day of the tournament proved to be too much for Gorbahn, as the youngster would end up posting a 79, the highest of his four-day totals.

Ultimately, that would see Gorbahn finish in a tie for 33rd, 18 strokes back of the tournament winning Bauchou.

The American born Bauchou held the tournament’s top spot since day one and finished his rounds at 18 under.

For Bauchou, that was back to back first place finishes at the Canadian Men’s Amateur Championships.

Words from your 2018 Canadian Men’s Amateur Champion #CDNAm pic.twitter.com/trlR1VmS8a — Golf Canada (@TheGolfCanada) August 9, 2018

