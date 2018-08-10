Areas under evacuation ORDER | Photo courtesy the Regional District of Bulkley- Nechako

Another expansion to the evacuation ORDER for the Torkelsen Lake wildfire has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

The Expanded Evacuation ORDER is in effect for the area: East of the Nilkitkwa Forest Service Road (FSR) along the shore of Babine Lake, north of Smithers Landing and Fort Babine reserve lands TSAK 9.

The Torkelsen Lake wildfire is 500 hectares in size as of note.

Evacuees:

Any questions in regard to Emergency Social Services (ESS) please contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-6633456 .

or Emergency Management BC at . Emergency Social Services can provide assistance for food, lodging, clothing, emotional support and family reunification.

For additional evacuation tips from the Province of BC, click here.

Further information on the RDBN can be found here.

To track Wildfire activity in BC, click here.