The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has issued an Evacuation Order due to the growing intensity of the Tweedsmuir Complex Fires.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for South of Eutsuk Lake to the Southern boundary of the RDBN. East of the Cheslaslie Main Forest Service Road and South and North of the Nechako Reservoir (known as Jim Smith Point)

Residents are being asked to gather their things and leave immediately.

Before leaving your home, it is recommended that you:

Close all windows and doors

Close but do not lock gates

Gather your family and if you have time, your neighboring residents as well

Shut off all gas and electrical appliances (excluding refrigerators and freezers)

Take any items that are immediately available and ready (medicine, keys, wallets, etc.)

Evacuees are asked to register at the Reception Centre located in Burns Lake at the College of New Caledonia.

If you need transportation or any questions answered, it is asked that you contact the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako at 250-692-3195 or Emergency Management BC at 1-800-663-3456.

For additional evacuation tips from the Province of BC, click here.

Further information on the RDBN can be found here.

To track Wildfire activity in BC, click here.