The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued updates to the evacuation order and alert from the Nadina Lake wildfire.

The order is in effect east of Tahtsa Forest Service Road (South Francois) to west Francois FSR and Carroll Road and (north Francois) to Kivi FSR and 35 kilometres on Colleymount Road. South of Parrot FSR to Nadina FSR and Ootsa Lake.

The alert is in effect South of Morice River Road and East of the North end of Balsam FSR approximately 8 km South of the District of Houston to Oosta Lake. East of the South end of Glacier FSR (South Francois) to Verdun FSR and (North Francois) to Henkel Creek FSR.

Those affected by the evacuation order are asked to leave the area immediately. Evacuees are asked to register at the Reception Centre in Burns Lake or contact the Emergency Social Services Director.

In the event of an evacuation in the alert area, the same measures are to be taken.