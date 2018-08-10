An Expanded Evacuation Alert for West Babine River Fire has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley Nechako.

The Evacuation Alert is in effect South of Hanawald Lake to 3 km North of Nilkitkwa Lake. West of Nilkitkwa FSR to 8 km West of the Shelagyote and Babine River confluence.

Those affected are being asked to:

Locate all family members or co-workers and plan to meet outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated.

Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), immediate care needs for dependants and, if you choose, keepsakes (photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure.

Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children.

Arranging to transport your household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order. If you need transportation assistance from the area please call (250) 692-3195 or 1-800-320-3339.

Arranging accommodation for your family if possible.

In the event of an evacuation, a Reception Centre will be opened if required. Monitor your local radio station and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako website, www.rdbn.bc.ca, and the Bulkley-Nechako Emergency Information Facebook Page for information on this Evacuation Alert.

Further information on the RDBN can be found here.

To track Wildfire activity in BC, click here.