As the Verdun Mountain blaze continues to grow south of Burns Lake, the BC Wildfire Service is trying to keep all available roads open for evacuation.

The fire has grown to under 5,000 hectares in size and has expanded adjacent to Keefe’s Landing Road near the Verdun Lookout Road.

Crews are trying to keep the stretch open for all traffic, but they’re also suggesting the public to taker Carroll Road, past Richardson, Wasp, and Carroll Lakes, to the Tatalrose Forests Service Road (FSR).

Both an evacuation ORDER and ALERT are in effect for the surrounding area 17 kilometres south of Grassy Plains.

