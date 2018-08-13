There are eight major blazes burning within the Northwest Fire Centre and they’re continuing to cause weather issues.

While Sunday’s conditions may have provided a short break for the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN), the new weeks could see more strong winds heading in our direction.

“We are still expecting mostly sunny conditions, but the wind directions are likely to change,” says Environment Canada Meteorologist Cindy Yu.

“The northwesterly winds will shift to more of Westerly winds aloft, likely sometimes towards Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Tomorrow (Tuesday) will mark three consecutive weeks of a special air advisory for the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District and there’s a 0% chance of rain in the forecast.

Yu adds a fall-like system is much needed right now to help aid crews battling the wildfires.

“Usually we tend to see an Aleutian low forming over the Alaska Panhandle providing a prolonged period of rain over BC. We usually don’t see those until we are entering the fall season though.”

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-to-high 20s and lots of sunshine.