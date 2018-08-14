Smithers council is reconvening at Town Hall on Aldous Street this evening and year-to-date visitor numbers are on the agenda.

Almost 600 people toured through town last month according to a recent report, bringing 2018’s total to more than 1,300.

The stats also say more than 70% of those visitors stayed at least one night, while 200 of them were listed as European.

The Bulkley Valley Brewery is also applying for council’s approval to use a shipment container as extra storage space.

A presentation will also be made by the Smithers Restaurant Association on local business licenses and staff shortages.

More details on tonight’s meeting can be found here.

Mayor Taylor Bachrach and councillors will gather in the public chambers at 6:30PM.