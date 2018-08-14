The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has expanded the evacuation ORDER near the Verdun Mountain wildfire.

While there’s been no reported growth in the blaze, which currently stands at less than 5,000 hectares in size, the flames and undetermined winds patterns are causing concern for several lakeside homes.

Hewson Lake, Ootsanee Lake, and Cheslatta Lake residents are being asked to leave immediately.

The order also ranges from:

Tatalaska Forest Service Road (FSR) south of Oosta Lake

Keefe’s Landing Road, including the Nechako Reservoir

The Francois Lake Forester Ferry will be operating on extended hours for those who need the transportation.

