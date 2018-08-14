The BC Wildfire Service is reporting growth by the thousands on a number of blazes across the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN).
The summary on important wildfires of note, as of 1:30PM today, is as follows:
SHOVEL LAKE WILDFIRE:
- Under 51,000 hectares in size burning 25 northwest of Fraser Lake, or 55 kilometres southwest of Fort St. James
- 113 firefighters with 52 pieces oif heavy equipment
- Evacuation ORDER and ALERT have been expanded as of Monday
- Cause of the fire is still under investigation
Our #BCwildfire incident information team will be on site in Fort St. James from 4PM until 6PM today. They will have the latest fire updates and will be ready to answer your questions around fire preparedness.
You will find them in the parking lot outside the ‘Save-On’ store.
— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 14, 2018
NADINA LAKE WILDFIRE:
- 25,000 hectares in size, burning 60 kilometres south of Houston
- 25 firefighters with 54 pieces of heavy equipment
- Evacuation ORDER in effect, ALERT has been expanded
- This is a lightning-caused blaze
ISLAND LAKE WILDFIRE:
- More than 13,000 hectares in size, burning south of Francois lake
- Seven firefighters with 15 pieces of heavy equipment
- Evacuation ORDER and ALERT have been expanded as of Tuesday
- Cause of the fire is still under investigation
The #BCWildfire Service is fighting 13 fires in the Bulkley Fire Zone. One of those fires is the ~140 ha Pope Fire (R41980) which is burning 25 kilometres northwest of Kispiox and 35 km northwest of Hazelton. More details below: pic.twitter.com/QjPum0f2a5
— BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 12, 2018
CHUTANLI LAKE WILDFIRE:
- More than 9,800 hectares in size, burning south of Vanderhoof, or 11 kilometres northeast of Tatelkuz Lake
- 29 firefighters with 17 pieces of heavy equipment
- Evacuation ALERT is in effect for the area
- Cause of the fire is still under investigation
VERDUN MOUNTAIN WILDFIRE:
- 4,500 hectares in size, burning 17 kilometres southwest of Grassy Plains
- 19 firefighters with 13 pieces of heavy equipment
- Evacuation ORDER and ALERT have been expanded as of Tuesday
- This is a lightning-caused blaze
Water bombers are currently grounded at local airports due to limited visibility on most of the wildfires.
For more information on all evacuation orders, alerts, or restricted areas, you can click here.
Fore more information on all current wildfire activity in the Northwest Fire Centre, you can click here.