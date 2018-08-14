The BC Wildfire Service is reporting growth by the thousands on a number of blazes across the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN).

The summary on important wildfires of note, as of 1:30PM today, is as follows:

SHOVEL LAKE WILDFIRE:

Under 51,000 hectares in size burning 25 northwest of Fraser Lake, or 55 kilometres southwest of Fort St. James

hectares in size burning 25 northwest of Fraser Lake, or 55 kilometres southwest of Fort St. James 113 firefighters with 52 pieces oif heavy equipment

Evacuation ORDER and ALERT have been expanded as of Monday

Cause of the fire is still under investigation

Our #BCwildfire incident information team will be on site in Fort St. James from 4PM until 6PM today. They will have the latest fire updates and will be ready to answer your questions around fire preparedness. You will find them in the parking lot outside the ‘Save-On’ store. — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 14, 2018

NADINA LAKE WILDFIRE:

25,000 hectares in size, burning 60 kilometres south of Houston

hectares in size, burning 60 kilometres south of Houston 25 firefighters with 54 pieces of heavy equipment

Evacuation ORDER in effect, ALERT has been expanded

This is a lightning-caused blaze

ISLAND LAKE WILDFIRE:

More than 13,000 hectares in size, burning south of Francois lake

hectares in size, burning south of Francois lake Seven firefighters with 15 pieces of heavy equipment

Evacuation ORDER and ALERT have been expanded as of Tuesday

Cause of the fire is still under investigation

The #BCWildfire Service is fighting 13 fires in the Bulkley Fire Zone. One of those fires is the ~140 ha Pope Fire (R41980) which is burning 25 kilometres northwest of Kispiox and 35 km northwest of Hazelton. More details below: pic.twitter.com/QjPum0f2a5 — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) August 12, 2018

CHUTANLI LAKE WILDFIRE:

More than 9,800 hectares in size, burning south of Vanderhoof, or 11 kilometres northeast of Tatelkuz Lake

hectares in size, burning south of Vanderhoof, or 11 kilometres northeast of Tatelkuz Lake 29 firefighters with 17 pieces of heavy equipment

Evacuation ALERT is in effect for the area

Cause of the fire is still under investigation

VERDUN MOUNTAIN WILDFIRE:

4,500 hectares in size, burning 17 kilometres southwest of Grassy Plains

hectares in size, burning 17 kilometres southwest of Grassy Plains 19 firefighters with 13 pieces of heavy equipment

Evacuation ORDER and ALERT have been expanded as of Tuesday

This is a lightning-caused blaze

Water bombers are currently grounded at local airports due to limited visibility on most of the wildfires.

For more information on all evacuation orders, alerts, or restricted areas, you can click here.

Fore more information on all current wildfire activity in the Northwest Fire Centre, you can click here.