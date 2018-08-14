Evacuation order & alert expansions for the Tweedsmuir Complex fires in the Northwest | Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN)

Wildfire growth in the Nechako Valley, south of Highway 16, is causing yet another evacuation expansion.

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has issued an expansion on the both the evacuation order and evacuation alert for the Tweedsmuir Complex fires south of Endako.

As of 6:30PM this evening, the following areas are under the ORDER expansion:

South of Ootsa Lake to the Southern boundary of the RDBN

East of Whitesail Lake, including the Nechako Reservoir (known as Jim Smith Point)

Residents living in these areas are asked to leave immediately.

Those under the evacuation order are being asked to travel to Prince George and sign up with Emergency Services at the CN Centre as the College of New Caledonia (CNC) in Burns Lake has limited lodging.

The following areas are under the ALERT expansion:

West of Jim Smith Point

Cheslaslie Main FSR to Tweedsmuir Park

For more evacuee information on this latest update, you can click here.

For more information on all the current wildfires in the Northwest and Prince George Fire Centres, you can click here.