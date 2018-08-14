The West Babine River wildfire has grown to over 1,000 hectares in size 75 kilometres northeast of New Hazelton.

As a result, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has issued an evacuation ORDER for the majority of Area ‘G.’

As of 7PM this evening, residents living in the following areas are asked to leave immediately:

One kilometre north and one kilometre south of the Babine River Corridor Park

East of Thomlinson Creek and west of Shelagyote River

The RDBN is recommending people to travel to Prince George and sign up with Emergency Services at the CN Centre, due to limited lodging in Burns Lake.

An alert is in place for surrounding Babine River Corridor Provincial Park as seen on the map below.

