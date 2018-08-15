The province’s State of Emergency for the wildfire is a case of allocating resources, according to the BC government.

Of the more than 560 fires burning across the province, 48 of them are major fires of note, and eight of those are within the Northwest Fire Centre.

Forests Minister and Stikine MLA Doug Donaldson believes BC is more prepared this year, keeping communications up as early as April 1st, the start of wildfire season.

“We brought aircraft on sooner, we tested new equipment when it comes to the mass distribution water for protection of structures, and, even when the fires started, we have increased our stakeholder connection with First Nations, local equipment operators, industries, and local governments much earlier than we did last year.”

A majority of the near 30 evacuation orders in BC are in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District, forcing people to travel to Prince George for emergency services due to limited lodging.

Updated #EvacuationOrder includes ALL areas south of Francois Lake: Southbank, Takysie, GrassyPlains, Uncha, OotsaLake, Cheslatta, Tatalrose, Shelford, Wistaria, Ootsa East. https://t.co/SLy6IQlD7E — BV Lakes StikineDist (@TranBC_BVLDS) August 15, 2018

Chair of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) Bill Miller has stated publicly he’s not happy with the provincial government’s response to this year’s blazes.

However, Donaldson says he’s been speaking with RDBN operating officials on a regular basis.

“I ask them a question every day, ‘Do you have the supports that you need?’, and the response from the operational experts is ‘Yes.’ As politicians, we don’t fight the fires. My job is to make sure they have the supports necessary and I’m letting them make the operational calls.”

He adds he’s grateful for the RDBN’s dedication to serving and protecting its communities during this time of crisis.

